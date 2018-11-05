Stanford, subbing in for Tremaine Edmunds (concussion), played every single defensive snap during Sunday's loss to the Bears. He led the team in tackles with eight (seven solo) and picked up his first NFL sack.

Edmunds likely won't be out too much longer, but the Bills do have a bye in Week 11 so there's a chance the team plays it safe with its prized rookie Week 10 against the Jets. That game has the potential to be sloppy for both teams with plenty of good defense being tossed around, so keep an eye on Stanford's and Edmunds' statuses leading into the contest.