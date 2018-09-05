Bills' Julian Stanford: Limited in practice
Stanford (nose) was limited in practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Stanford has been limited for over a week after suffering a nose injury in a preseason game against the Bengals, but nonetheless managed to make Buffalo's 53-man roster. The reserve linebacker is questionable to suit up against the Ravens on Sunday.
