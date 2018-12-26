Bills' Julian Stanford: Misses Wednesday's practice
Stanford (ankle) was limited for Wednesday's practice.
Considering he was carted off the field in Sunday's loss to New England, this doesn't come as a surprise and it would seem the linebacker is a long shot to play in the finale against Miami. That would likely mean more reps for rookie Corey Thompson, whom the Bills are giving an audition for next season.
