Bills' Julian Stanford: Participates in offseason program
Stanford participated in the Bills' offseason program and called defensive signals for the second string unit, Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 reports.
Stanford had been dealing with this ankle injury since Week 16 of last season, so his participation in any capacity is obviously good news. The 28-year-old saw a limited role on defense last season but could compete for something more if he can recover in time for training camp.
