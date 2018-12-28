Bills' Julian Stanford: Ruled out for Week 17
Stanford (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Dolphins.
Stanford was unable to practice in any capacity this week. The Wagner product sustained the ankle injury last week against the Patriots, and it was serious enough to where Stanford had to be carted off the field. Stanford had three defensive snaps in his last five games, and therefore won't have much work to relinquish to another player.
