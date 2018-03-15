Bills' Julian Stanford: Signs with Bills
Stanford signed a contract with Buffalo on Wednesday, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Stanford served mainly as a reserve linebacker and special teams player for the Jets last season, seeing only 92 snaps on defense. He will likely resume that role, but in new colors during 2018.
