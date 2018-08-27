Bills' Julian Stanford: Week-to-week
Coach Sean McDermott stated Monday that Stanford is week-to- week due to a nose injury suffered during Sunday's preseason loss to the Bengals, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Stanford was on the bubble for one of the final roster spots, so this could ultimately hurt him in his quest to make the team. Fellow reserve Tanner Vallejo will have a better chance to make his case for a roster spot and more playing time in Stanford's absence.
