Play

Rolle signed a contract with the Bills on Sunday, ESPN's Mike Rodak reports.

Rolle is likely best known for his play with the Texans from 2014-15 when he logged 21 tackles, three picks and four PBUs across 18 appearances. He'll compete for a depth role at corner now that he's with the Bills.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories