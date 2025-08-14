Hollins (undisclosed) reverted to the injured reserve on Thursday after being waived with an injury designation, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After being signed by Buffalo just a week ago, Hollins' season has come to an end, barring getting cut with an injury settlement. The 29-year-old is trying to revitalize his career as he hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2023. He spent last season on Washington's practice squad.