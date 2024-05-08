Shorter, whose rookie season was derailed by a hamstring injury, is in line to compete for depth slotting behind fellow wide receivers Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel, the Buffalo News reports.

The Bills took Shorter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he never saw game action after being placed on IR ahead of the regular season. Though Shorter was designated to return from IR in December and was subsequently able to practice with the team, he wasn't activated when his 21-day window closed. Now presumably past his hamstring issue, the 6-4, 223-pounder is slated to vie with Chase Claypool, Mack Hollins, KJ Hamler, Andy Isabella and Quintez Cephus for a reserve WR/special teams role in his second campaign with Buffalo.