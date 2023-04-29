The Bills selected Shorter in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 150th overall.

The Bills are adding some serious size to their pass-catching group with first-round TE Dalton Kincaid and now Shorter. A five-star recruit out of high school in 2018, Shorter never really latched on at Penn State and ultimately transferred to Florida. He was a two-year contributor for the Gators and amassed over 1,000 combined receiving yards in his final two seasons. Though Shorter has flaws to his game, he's a good athlete (4.55 40) for his size (6-foot-4, 229) and compares physically to Gabriel Davis. At best, Shorter will be a backup to Davis in that role in the Buffalo offense and it's unlikely that he will develop into an every-down player.