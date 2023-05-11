Shorter was one of five rookie draft picks signed by Buffalo on Thursday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Shorter, a fifth-round pick out of Florida, signed a standard rookie four-year deal, as did his new teammates O'Cyrus Torrence, Dorian Williams, Nick Broeker and Alex Austin. Shorter has his work cut out for him just to avoid the practice squad, though as high-powered as this Bills team can be, there are no established wideouts currently on the roster once you get past Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.