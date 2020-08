Zimmer (undisclosed) signed with the Bills on Sunday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Zimmer was waived with a non-football injury by the Browns in early August, but he's recovered and is ready to add depth with a playoff contender. The 27-year-old geared up in two games last year and recorded five tackles. The Bills have a stout defensive front, though, so Zimmer has an uphill battle to make the final roster.