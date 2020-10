The Bills promoted Zimmer from their practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Buffalo is expected to make defensive linemen Trent Murphy and Harrison Phillips healthy inactives for the Week 6 contest, so Zimmer and Bryan Cox were summoned on short notice to provide extra depth along the defensive front. Zimmer previously suited up for the Bills in the season-opening win over the Jets, logging four tackles across 16 defensive snaps.