While Corey Bojorquez is the incumbent punter and is the top guy on the depth chart, Vedvik will be given fair chance to compete for the spot, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I know he's improving," said special teams coach Heath Farwell of Vedvik. "Nobody works harder. So he is a guy that will do whatever he can. Kaare is a guy who's really going to push Corey Bojorquez."

Vedvik has a booming leg and can also serve as a kickoff specialist, so there's a chance he could make the team as a third kicker, even if he doesn't beat out Bojorquez. The latter was shaky at times last season, so it wouldn't be a shock if Vedvik usurps him for the role. Vedvik, a Marshall product, has been woking out diligently during the pandemic with some other Bills, namely long snapper and veteran Reid Ferguson.