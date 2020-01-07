Play

Vedvik signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Tuesday.

Vedvik was picked up off waivers to start the season, but his stint with the Jets didn't last long. The 25-year-old kicker missed a field goal and an extra point in Week 1's 17-16 loss to the Bills, so Gang Green quickly replaced him with Sam Ficken. Vedvik may compete with Stephen Hauschka for the Bills' starting job in 2020, but the former has an uphill battle since Hauschka had a strong end to the season and is under contract for two more years. Vedvik also can work as a punter, and he would battle Reid Ferguson and Lee Smith for that role.

