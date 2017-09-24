Bills' Kaelin Clay: Active Week 3
Clay (foot) will play in Sunday's tilt against the Jets.
Clay's appearance on the injury report was more precautionary than anything after he logged a full practice on Friday. He'll assume his normal role as a depth receiver and backup returner.
