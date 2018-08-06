Bills' Kaelin Clay: Back at practice
Clay (ribs) participated in Bills practice Monday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Clay missed only one day of practice due to the rib injury. This is good news for the 26-year-old, whose chances of making the 53-man roster are dependent on standing out at training camp. Clay looked better as a return man than as a wideout in the 2017 season, fielding 17 punts for 147 yards and a touchdown, and could see his future usage reflect that.
