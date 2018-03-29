Bills' Kaelin Clay: Back with Buffalo
The Bills will sign Clay, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Clay, who was with the Bills for a portion last season before lading with the Panthers, returns to Buffalo to provide the team's wideout corps with added depth behind Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Andre Holmes. Moreover, Clay can also contribute on special teams after returning 17 punts for 147 yards and a TD in nine games for Carolina in 2017.
