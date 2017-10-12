Clay saw 41 offensive snaps as part of a group filling in for an injured Jordan Matthews during Sunday's loss to the Bengals, but failed to collect his only target.

Coach Sean McDermott sees something in the former Panther since he keeps giving Clay chances in the return game and in running pass patterns, but his performance hasn't amounted to anything yet. In four games' worth of action, Clay has just one catch for 28 yards, brutal considering that's on 74 offensive plays. In the return game, he has just two punt returns for two yards. All that said, Clay may continue to see looks in the offense, as Matthews doesn't have a return date yet and there's not much in the way of better options, either.