Clay (undisclosed) left practice Friday after taking a hard hit during the two-minute drill, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic Buffalo reports.

Clay was used sparingly in 2017, notching six receptions on 20 targets for 85 yards and zero touchdowns in 13 games. He has potential as a return man, however, fielding 17 punts for 147 yards and one score, while recording 53 yards on three kick returns.

