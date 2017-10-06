Bills' Kaelin Clay: Good to go for Week 5
Clay (back) practiced fully Friday and is not listed on the injury report for this week's game in Cincinnati.
Clay was limited Wednesday but practiced fully the last two days and will be set to resume his return duties Sunday, though most of those could fall upon Brandon Tate, as the two have been sharing the duties this season. Clay might also see some looks in the passing game with Jordan Matthews out with a thumb injury, though we wouldn't count on much there, as Clay has just one NFL catch to his career ledger.
