Bills' Kaelin Clay: Increases practice level
Clay (back), who was a limited participant Wednesday, practiced fully Thursday.
It appears the wideout and return specialist will be fine to play in Sunday's game at Cincinnati, but his role in each of those segments is completely up in the air. Clay could serve as anywhere from the main return man to someone who yields all those duties to Brandon Tate, while the Buffalo wideout corps is a mess between injuries and lack of skill level, so Clay might be relied upon to run a few patterns.
