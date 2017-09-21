Clay was limited in Thursday's practice with a foot injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

The severity of Clay's injury has not been reported, so he should simply be considered day-to-day for now. At this time, however, Clay is serving as a reserve option at wideout for the Bills, so if he is forced to miss any time, it likely won't have much of an effect on the team's offensive game plan. Clay did return punts for the Bills in last week's loss to Carolina, though it's thought the Bills will turn back to veteran Brandon Tate for that role going forward.