Bills' Kaelin Clay: Limited in Thursday's practice
Clay was limited in Thursday's practice with a foot injury, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Clay's injury has not been reported, so he should simply be considered day-to-day for now. At this time, however, Clay is serving as a reserve option at wideout for the Bills, so if he is forced to miss any time, it likely won't have much of an effect on the team's offensive game plan. Clay did return punts for the Bills in last week's loss to Carolina, though it's thought the Bills will turn back to veteran Brandon Tate for that role going forward.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...