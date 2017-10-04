Bills' Kaelin Clay: Limited practice Wednesday
Clay was limited during Wednesday's practice due to a back injury.
Even Clay's involvement in the team's first practice of the week on a limited basis makes him a decent bet to suit up Sunday in Cincinnati, but the bigger question is who handles the return duties for the Bills going forward. The Bills have scattered the duties this season instead of using Brandon Tate exclusively, though with a 9.2 punt-return average, Tate has been a much better option than Clay, who has gained two yards on two returns. Clay has slightly more value as a receiver, however.
