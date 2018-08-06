Bills' Kaelin Clay: No practice Sunday
Clay (undisclosed) was unable to practice for the second straight day Sunday after leaving Friday's practice early after taking a hard hit, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
If Clay makes the team it will likely be due to his capabilities as a return man, but the Bills also have a host of other options so any significant time could prove costly toward his roster chances.
