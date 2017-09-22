Bills' Kaelin Clay: Practices at full speed
Clay (foot) was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to play Sunday against the Broncos.
Clay's injury was short-lived, having practiced in a limited fashion Thursday but leaving those restrictions behind Friday. The 25-year-old wideout isn't expected to play many offensive snaps, but he may slot in for couple kick or punt returns. However, this won't be enough to vault him onto fantasy owners' radars.
