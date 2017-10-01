Bills' Kaelin Clay: Set for return duties
Clay is active for Sunday's game in Atlanta while Brandon Tate is a healthy inactive, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Clay is expected to handle most of the return duties for the Bills, though his role in the receiving game is expected to be minimal.
