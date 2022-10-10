Elam recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and one interception during Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers.

Easily his best outing as a pro, Elam collected double-digit stops and also caught the first interception of his young career Sunday against Pittsburgh. Since fellow rookie cornerback Christian Benford broke his hand during the Bills' Week 3 contest versus Miami, the 191-pounder has seen a massive jump in playing time over the last two weeks (134-of-135 possible defensive snaps) as a result. Elam hopes to keep the train rolling Sunday against the Chiefs.