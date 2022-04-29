The Bills selected Elam in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

Buffalo traded up two spots to get its preferred cornerback still on the board in Elam, who was a late riser in the draft process. Elam, a Florida product, was a blue chip recruit coming out of high school who made a seamless transition to SEC play, landing SEC All-Freshman honors in 2019. He checks in at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds with 31.88-inch arms. Physically gifted, Elam ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. Elam projects to start opposite Tre'Davious White in the Buffalo secondary.