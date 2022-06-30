Elam, drafted 23rd overall in April, is expected to compete for a starting spot opposite Tre'Davious White, Dante Lasting of the Bills' official site reports.

The open spot seems to be up for grabs between Elam and veterans Siran Neal and Dane Jackson. Neal may be more valuable in a more all-around role due to his versatility, and if that comes into fruition then the rookie Elam would simply have to beat out Jackson for the starting job. Elam definitely has the upside and first-round pedigree, so it may come down to his ability to catch on with the pro game. Jackson has familiarity in Leslie Frazier's defense and spent some time as a starter last season after White went down with a knee injury.