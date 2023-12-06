The Bills announced Wednesday that Elam (ankle) has been designated to return from IR, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Coach Sean McDermott called Elam day-to-day and said his status isn't yet certain for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs. The 2022 first-round pick was thrust into a starting role Weeks 5 and 6 before being limited to special teams Week 7 and then landing on IR. Once fully cleared within his 21-day practice window, he could contribute as a rotational cornerback on defense.