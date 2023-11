Elam (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Elam has appeared in just three of Buffalo's first eight games, usually serving as a healthy scratch. The 2022 first-round draft pick is now dealing with an ankle injury, but even if Elam recovers by Sunday's game against the Bengals, there's no guarantee that he'll crack Buffalo's game day lineup, something that may be even more difficult for him after the Bills traded for Rasul Douglas this week.