Elam (ankle) was listed as a full participant on the Bills' practice report Thursday.
Elam picked up an ankle injury during the Bills' Week 9 loss to the Jets and was sidelined for the following game versus Minnesota. The rookie cornerback then returned to practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, and he appears set to play Week 11 after logging a full session Friday. Elam primarily played a rotational role over his first eight games, recording 34 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions, and he should reprise this role against the run-first Browns offense Sunday.