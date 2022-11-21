Elam (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Monday's estimated injury report, according to Chris Brown of the Bills' official site.

Elam picked up an ankle injury Week 9 versus the Jets and was sidelined for the following game against Minnesota. The rookie first-round pick returned to practice in full last Friday, but he was still ruled inactive for Sunday's win over the Browns. However, Elam appears to be ready to play again given his status in Monday's estimated sessions, so he'll likely slot back into a reserve role at cornerback against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.