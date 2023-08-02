Elam is in the running for the starting cornerback job opposite of Tre'Davious White, Patrick Warren of the Bills' official site reports.

Defensive backs coach John Butler implied Tuesday that the job is a three-way race between Elam, Dane Jackson and Christian Benford, and all have mixed in with the first team-defense during the early portion of training camp. Butler has good things to say about Elam, the team's 2022 first-rounder out of Florida. Said the coach: "All those plays that he's made so far in this camp, whether it be in one-on-one situations, which he's done a nice job of in our individual one-on-ones or in team have been when he starts at the line of scrimmage, can contest the wideout, he can minimize the space and he's done a nice job of that so far." Elam has the most upside of the three players, though Jackson and Benford offer some things where Elam isn't quite there yet, so while the latter might be a slight favorite, this will be one of the team's bigger job battles throughout August.