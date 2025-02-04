Elam tallied 26 total tackles (17 solo) and two passes defended over 13 regular-season games in 2024.

Elam, a 2022 first-round pick from Florida, has started just 12 regular-season games for the Bills since entering the NFL, with four of those starts coming this season. He struggled in coverage across 292 defensive snaps, allowing 11.4 yards per completion and a 104.9 passer rating when targeted. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, Elam is likely to remain one of Buffalo's top reserve cornerbacks again in 2025 following his inconsistent performance in 2024.