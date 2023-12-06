The Bills announced Wednesday that Elam (ankle) has been designated to return from injured reserve, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Head coach Sean McDermott labeled Elam day-to-day and said the defensive back's status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs has yet to be determined. The 2022 first-round pick was thrust into a starting role Weeks 5 and 6 before being limited to special teams Week 7 and then landing on IR. Once fully cleared to return to the 53-man roster, Elam could contribute as a rotational cornerback.