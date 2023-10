Elam registered 11 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 25-20 loss to Jacksonville.

Elam missed the first four games of the year as a healthy scratch but was very productive in his season debut with Tre'Davious White (Achilles) and Christian Benford (shoulder) both out. While White is out for the year, Benford's injury is expected to be short term and Elam should be relegated to a depth role once he returns.