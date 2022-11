Elam (ankle) returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Elam stepped back in to replace veteran cornerback Dane Jackson with the game tied 17-17 late in the fourth quarter, per Getzenberg. The rookie recorded 31 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions over the first seven games of the season, and it will be worth monitoring his health status during practice this following week.