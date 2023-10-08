Elam is expected to serve as a starting cornerback for the Bills in Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The Bills will be breaking in two new starting boundary corners in Week 5, with Elam stepping in for Christian Benford (shoulder) and Dane Jackson filling in for Tre'Davious White (Achilles). Benford's injury is believed to be a short-term concern whereas White's is season-ending, so Elam could slide back into a depth role as soon as Week 6. Despite his status as a 2022 first-round pick, Elam has been inactive for each of the Bills' first four games thus far.