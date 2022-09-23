With teammate Dane Jackson being ruled out for Week 3 due to a neck injury, Elam is expected to have a major role in this week's road game at Miami.

Elam has already been co-starting with fellow rookie Christian Benford, seeing 45 percent of the snaps in the opener and 63 percent of the snaps in Week 2. Expect that number to spike even higher in Week 3, and he could be a decent candidate for tackles if your league uses the corner spot, especially with the way the Dolphins have been passing the ball in early action.