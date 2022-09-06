Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier indicated this week that he will "mix it up" between Elam and fellow rookie Christian Benford when the team takes on the Rams on Thursday Night Football, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Those statements indicate that Dane Jackson has won one of the starting cornerback sports, while Elam and Benford will compete for playing time until normal starter Tre'Davious White (knee) returns from injured reserve. Of course, one of the two rookies could outplay Jackson over the first month of the season. The bottom line is this is a fluid situation, as Frazier stated, "We're still going through the process with them. They both had good training camps for us. And we'll mix it up in the ballgame and see how things are going as the game goes on."