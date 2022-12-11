site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-kaiir-elam-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Kaiir Elam: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Elam is active Sunday against the Jets.
Elam sat out Week 13 against the Patriots as a coach's decision. He'll now return to the field in Week 14, as Xavier Rhodes sits as a healthy scratch Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 11 min read