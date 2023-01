Elam will start at cornerback opposite of Tre'Davious White during Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bengals, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Elam and Dane Jackson both left the Bills' wild-card win over Miami with injuries, but Elam was omitted from Buffalo's initial injury report Wednesday, while Jackson was cleared Thursday. However, despite being healthy, Jackson will give way to Elam to start the game, though both players will likely see action during the playoff matchup.