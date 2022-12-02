Elam (coach's decision) will not play in Thursday Night Football against the Patriots, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Elam missed back-to-back games with an ankle injury before returning against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. However, Bills coach Sean McDermott said the rookie first-round pick still dealt with pain from this issue while playing against Detroit, causing him to slot into a backup role behind Christian Benford, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. While Benford (oblique) was placed on injured Saturday and Elam was considered a full participant in each practice Week 13, he'll still miss his third game in four weeks. As a result, expect Dane Jackson, Xavier Rhodes and Tre'Davious White to serve as the Bills' top cornerbacks against New England.