Robinson (quad) signed a contract with the Bills on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson, according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, should provide some competition at the bottom of the NFL depth chart with the likes of Tanner Vallejo, Deon Lacy and Julian Stanford. His 2017 campaign ended with a move to injured reserve for a quad issue, so his signing is likely an indication that Robinson is healthy as training camp approaches.

