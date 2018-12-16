Bills' Keith Ford: Could see action vs. Lions
Ford, added to the active roster Wednesday, could see action in Sunday's game against Detroit if LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and/or Chris Ivory (shoulder) are unable to suit up.
If either veteran plays, Ford would likely be relegated to No. 3 duties and would likely see spot action at best. But if both sit, that leaves just Marcus Murphy and Ford to take over the carries. Murphy is higher on the depth chart, but the Buffalo coaching staff has been praising Ford -- an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M -- all week and might want to see him get a fair audition with the Bills already eliminated from playoff contention.
