Ford will be a healthy inactive for the season finale Sunday against the Dolphins.

This comes as a bit of a surprise since Ford has taken 21 carries the last two games and the Bills have wanted to give him as many looks as feasible with an eye toward next season. With Chris Ivory (shoulder) ready to play again, the Bills will go with two veteran backs Sunday, with LeSean McCoy leading the way as the team tries to end its season on a winning note.