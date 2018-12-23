Ford rushed seven times for 33 yards and added two catches for 14 yards on four targets in Sunday's 24-12 loss to New England.

Ford got the start at running back with coach Sean McDermott punishing LeSean McCoy for a "situation" between the two, and even though McCoy returned to lead back duties to begin Buffalo's second drive, Ford still ended up outplaying the declining veteran. If injury issues persist in Buffalo's backfield, Ford could once again find himself handling a handful of touches against the Dolphins in Week 17.